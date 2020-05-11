Nigeria: Imminent Building Collapse - Lasema Seals Off Building, Evacuates Residents in Lagos Island

10 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 48 hours after a similar incident occurred, men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Sunday, prevented what could have resulted in a building collapse of a three-storey building when they evacuated an unspecified number of residents from a defective building in Lagos Island.

Recall that LASEMA had earlier on Friday, evacuated and relocated residents of number 7, Sule Close, Apapa Iganmu, Local Council Development Council, LCDA, following intelligence report of a suspected defective three-storey building.

Director General of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu, on Sunday, confirmed the sealing of another visibly defective building, located at number 17, Obadina Street, Lagos Island (Dosunmu House).

He added that relevant state agencies had swung into action to prevent the imminent collapse of the building as well as secondary incident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the attention of the agency was drawn to the building with failing structural integrity by one Mr. Sulaiman Balogun, Chairman, Olosun Community Development Association, CDA in the area.

Subsequently, LASEMA alongside with its sister agencies, Lagos Building Control Agency, LABCA and the Materials Testing Agency commenced full inspection to determine the structural integrity of the building in order to ascertain safety condition for human habitation.

"The results will determine whether the building will be allowed to remain standing or whether it will be leveled to ground zero," LASEMA boss stated.

Consequently, residents have been directed to seek alternate lodging pending the determination of the testing on structural integrity of the building.

"We are determined to prevent the unfortunate incidence of lives being lost due to unsafe building conditions and are working with all stakeholders to prevent more of the same across Lagos," Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

