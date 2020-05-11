Sudan: First Shipment of Sudanese Meat to Saudi Arabia Launched

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan on Saturday shipped over 20 tons of red meat to Saudi Arabia, the first such consignment of Sudanese meat exports to Saudi Arabia.

Sudan has recently inaugurated a huge automatic slaughterhouse in Kadaro area, a Khartoum suburb for preparing meat, an added value, away from dispatching live stock to Saudi Arabia, the Gulf States and Egypt among others.

The new slaughterhouse, set up to observe the latest and up to par international standards and requirement, according to Sudanese Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr Alam Eddin Abdallah Abashar, will prepare yet over 50 tons of red meat to be dispatched to the kingdom up the end of the year. Sudan has already shipped red meat from the same factory to each of Egypt and Gulf states.

Khartoum uses to send livestock to Saudi Arabia particularly during the Great Biram where Muslims slaughter millions of sheep in observation of a religious rite of Adhaha.

Commenting on the unprecedented event, the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Alam-Eddin, described this step as a "strategic move" and complying with the state's policy to introduce value-added chain to Sudanese products.

The meat shipment's launching was attended by the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Alam-Eddin Abdalla Abbashar, the Saudi Ambassador to Khartoum Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, the Director of the Multiple Directions Company Dr. Ahmed Awad, along with a number of dignitaries, exporters and importers in the livestock production sector in addition to representatives of the mass media.