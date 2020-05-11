Sudan: Minister of Health - Directives to Open Private Clinics Will Be Issued

Khartoum — The Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam, has announced the ministry's trend to open the health and primary health services centers in the residential quarters and the private clinics, adding that the ministry will issue directives in the coming hours for re-opening the private clinics, while adherence shall be given to the combat of coronavirus.

At the media platform for combating corona pandemic on Saturday evening, Dr. Akram stressed that the Ministry of Health considers the private clinics a major supporter for the government and public health units, adding that the private sector is regarded as a key supporter of the public health sector.

He stressed the importance of keeping the private clinics open to provide medical and health services for the diseases other than corona pandemic, adding that the decision to open the private clinics aims to avoid accidental deaths as a result of diseases and to provide treatment for the emergency cases that are unrelated to the covid-19.

The Minister of Health has praised the decision of the higher committee for health Emergencies to extend the lockdown and health measures to combat the spread of coronvirus in Khartoum State, noting that the complete lockdown was not implemented as required and that he witnessed many cases of non-compliance with the measures.

He said that the complete closure and curfew have helped the government a lot at Khartoum State in delivering the needs of citizens to the quarters, especially the living needs, in addition to organization of the work to contain the virus and prevent its spread.