Malawi: Analysts Censure Atupele's Remarks

Political analysts in the country have cesnured the remark, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate, Atupele Muluzi made in Mangochi on Saturday during the whistle-stop tour he organised in the Eastern Region.

Atupele speaking in Mangohci on Saturday at the end of his whistle stop tour late at night

This was a maiden tour, Muluzi held to garner more support in the once UDF hotbed as the country creeps towards 2 July for fresh presidential elections following the ruling of the Supreme Court that upheld the decision of the Constitutional Court to nullify the May 21, 2019 presidential elections.

Unlike in the past elections where Mutharika had settled for Everton Chimulirenji from Ntcheu, this time around the country's president has settled for Atupele Muluzi, apparently to garner more support from people in the Eastern Region.

On Saturday, in his attempt to prove to his darling (Mutharika) that he has chosen a potential candidate who would canvass more votes from the Eastern Region, Muluzi held a whistle-stop tour from Zomba to Mangochidisstricts.

However, when addressing the rally at Mangochi roundabout, he ended up castigating the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying the party is a "crocodile one"and that it will kill people once it takes over government.

"Please don't vote for MCP because it is a crocodile party masquerading as good saints but it will devour or pounce on you once it takes over government," remarked Muluzi during his preach that lasted for about 30 minutes.

The remark, is in contract with the advice, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah made when the electoral body was receiving nominations from candidates last week in Blantyre where she urged the candidates and their followers to avoid politics of bad-mouthing.

Ansah said politics of hate speeches have the potential to incite violence, hence, called the leaders to be exemplary.

However, Ernest Thindwa, who is a political analyst from Chancellor College faulted Muluzi's remark, saying it lacks issues.

"This time when Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) opened the floor for campaigning, I thought leaders would utilise the period by selling themselves through issue-based campaign. Not talking ill about party A or B or candidate C or D. It's very unfortunate," he said.

Thindwa, however, advised parties or leaders to stick at telling eligible voters what their parties will do after being successful and not bad-mouthing.

His counterpart, Mustafa Hussein, a political scientist from the same institution also blamed Muluzi, calling his speech as a "hate-speech" every leader should refrain at all its cost during campaign to avoid violence.

"This is a provocative sentiment although made in a political podium. Muluzi could have done better if he could tell people what their alliance will do to people when elected into government not these crocodile issues," he lectured.