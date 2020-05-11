Zimbabwe: Legislator Chibaya Injured in Road Accident . . .

MDC Alliance national organising secretary, Mr Amos Chibaya and the party's Mkoba District youth chair, Mr John Kuka were admitted at Zvishavane District Hospital on Sunday afternoon after a Government allocated car they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with another car near Zvishavane.

Mr Chibaya who is also member of parliament for Mkoba constituency said they were heading towards Zvishavane on private business when the accident occurred.

He sustained bruises on the face and had chest pains but was stable.

"My colleague is also stable. He is only complaining of pains on the legs but we are ok. We are fine but still in hospital," said Mr Chibaya.