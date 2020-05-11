Botswana: COVID-19 Social Protection to Continue

Gaborone — Government will continue to provide vulnerable individuals and families with COVID-19 social protection even as lockdown restrictions are being relaxed, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Boipelo Khumomatlhare has said.

Speaking in a live televised press conference today, May 10, Mr Khumomatlhare revealed that they would continue offering social safety nets and psychosocial support countrywide.

"Since the commencement of the lockdown on April 2 until Thursday, May 7, social safety nets had been provided by 511 social workers and 934 temporary social workers, and the programme had managed an 80 per cent reach countrywide," Mr Khumomatlhare said.

He indicated that psychosocial support, had however, been offered by 37 social workers in quarantines and 30 social workers in hospitals.

Further, he said waste management, fire services and street lighting had also been provided by the ministry, which had kept 8 672 of their employees at headquarters and district offices at work out of their total staff complement of approximately 22 000.

As for the lockdown exit plan, Mr Khumomatlhare revealed that their strategy entailed continuation of provision of social protection services as well as resume undertaking maintenance works in primary schools in preparation for their reopening.

He said the scope of works in primary schools covered hygiene, sanitation and water provision as well as maintenance of buildings, classrooms and toilets, with the construction of new toilets to be implemented where necessary.

Also, he said washbasins would be installed while soap and sanitisers had already been procured.

Source : BOPA