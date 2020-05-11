Malawi: Fury Over Kalibu Academy Director's Rude, Sexist Letter to Parents

Kalibu Academy director and owner Michael Howard has come under fire from parents and guardians after he wrote a letter which has since been described as condescending, insolent and chauvinistic.

In a May 9 letter to parents, Howard noted that there has been so much vocal criticism on social media against Kalibu Academy from certain parents regarding the fees structure.

"I can say the following:1. Of all the critics not one has contacted the Academy before verbalizing on social media. There are proper channels for solving legitimate grievances. The court of public opinion will not move the leadership of Kalibu Academy. Such behavior is not the way to deal with issues and is actually immoral.

"Those parents who have most to say are often those parents who have not paid fees up to date. Remember parents, you are passing through and we remain. School rules are school rules. Every parent signs the list of school rules. You cannot then start complaining against the school and seeking to dismantle the rules to suit yourself or your kid," his letter reads in part.

Howard further claimed that the elite grammar school is owed over K60 million by delinquent parents, many of who appear on social media complaining about the academy.

"I think it would be very fair for me to publicize the names and amounts that delinquent parents owe," he said.

The school head also noted that he is amazed how faithful and honourable single mothers are especially in the payment of fees.

"Well done to single mothers. Your burdens are heavy, I know, but you are really faithful. Thank you as well as thank you to the parents who do pay on time and who do not oppose everything we are doing at Kalibu Academy in the best interests of your son/daughter," he wrote.

But commentators have hit back at the tone of the letter, accusing the controversial church pastor of being sexist, confrontational and rude.

In a Facebook post, writer and social commentator Idriss Ali Nassah noted: "You can bet on this:Kamuzu Academy or Saint Andrew's would never write to parents/guardians in such a rude, arrogant, unprofessional, patronizing and condescending manner. KA and Saints are owed large sums of money, too. The difference is that Saints and KA have class. Kalibu has a bully who, in all probability, writes letters to parents when high on some illicit substance.

"If this is how parents are spoken to, imagine what the students there go through at the hands of this person. It must be terrifying! Parents must unite and confront this bully," he wrote.

A parent who has a ward at Kalibu Academy noted that the problem as arisen because the school has no Parents Teachers Association (PTA) where such issues can be addressed.

"In late 2018 we wrote them that letter asking for the formation a PTA. That was our attempt to create a proper parent teacher platform after observing so many issues that needed out attention.

"Kalibu never responded to that letter from us. We sent reminder emails, no response. We personally went there and met pastors Mavutula and Howard. They indicated PTA is not desirable at Kalibu but they promised to respond to the letter but never did until now," said the parent.

Howard is never shy of controversy.

He was I the news five years ago after former students accused him of sexually molesting them.

Information sourced on several online newspapers and reports says an on-going investigation into the life and ministry of Michael Thomas Howard reveal a sordid and disturbing history of homosexuality, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse, misappropriation of ministry funds, bank fraud and deception.

One American victim, Brian Culwell, who personally donated several hundred thousand US dollars to the school, has launched an independent inquiry and investigation into these abuses among others. He has since published a website for victims at: https://michaelthomashoward.org/

There are credible and first-hand accounts and corroborating evidence which clearly reveal that Howard committed homosexual misconduct against numerous former students, missionaries and employees of the academy.

"Regrettably, the school did not report misconduct by Howard to any government ministers on this continued gay act by the director. It is clear that Michael [Howard] paid a lot of money to some officials who were aware of gay issues and victims and requested the allegations to die silently," said one source close to the administration.

According to reports, students at the school are brutally beaten with rods of hardwood, such as blackwood, even though such corporal punishment is illegal in Malawi.

Many of them, when they leave the school, no longer believe in God because the version of God shown to them is "Awful," and many alumni have joined support groups of former students online in order to support each other after "surviving" the nightmare of Kalibu.