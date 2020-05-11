Malawi: Babatunde Verdict Expected This Week

The much-awaited verdict by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) regarding the future of striker Babatunde Adepoju will be out before Friday, Nyasa Times understands.

There has been a tag of war between Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers on the Nigerian striker with Wanderers saying the player now belongs to Silver Strikers because he signed a contract there but on the other hand the Bankers claim he is still a nomad.

Player Welfare Status Committee conducted a hearing from both clubs and according to Casper Jangale, the verdict will be out before Friday.

"The issue was discussed and both parties presented their sides of the story. The Player Welfare Status Committee will sit down to come up with judgement on the matter," explained Jangale on a local radio station.

In a related development, Silver Strikers will also pass judgement on their players who are said to have played social football where they were competing for K40 000 against the club's directive to all its players to stop playing football and train on their own awaiting the Covid-19 pandemic to subside.

Chief Executive Officer for Silver Strikers, Thokozani Chimbali, also told a local radio station that the players who include Foster Biton were called one by one to hear their side of the story and that the verdict will be out before Friday next week.

"I am hopeful that before Friday next week, the verdict on the players will be out. I cannot disclose whether they accepted or not because they were called one by one but all will be known after the judgement," explained Chimbali.