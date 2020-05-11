Sudan: Employees in Public Sector Given 10-Day Leave

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omer Manis, Saturday issued a decision offering the employees at the public sector a leave for 10 days that starts as of Saturday, May 9, 2020 in compliance with the required measures to combat the corona pandemic and in accordance with the decision of the higher committee for health emergency on extension of the lockdown in Khartoum State.

The decision includes the employees at the federal ministries and the units affiliated to it and Khartoum State.

The decision has directed the ministers and the concerned authorities in Khartoum State to put the decision into effect and to exclude those whom they regard as necessary to continue their service and to carry out the important tasks in coordination with the concerned authorities.