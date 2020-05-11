Sudan: Second Commander of Rapid Support Affirms Imposition of State Dignity in South Darfur

Tulus — The Second Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Abdul-Rahim Daglo, affirmed that the state dignity is preserved at all the areas that have witnessed disputes, including the recent dispute between Falata and Rezeigat tribes in South Darfur State.

In a press statement from inside Tulus town, 150 kilometers south western Nyala, Gen. Daglo pointed to the return of security at the area thanks to the role of the Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces, the police and the Central Reserve, adding that advanced forces is being sent to the areas of Buram, Katila, Intakena and Idal-Firsan to achieve full covering of the whole area.

Meanwhile, the chieftain of Falata, Yousif Al-Samani, said that the arrival of Gen. Abdul-Rahim Daglo and the regular forces in Tulus Locality has led to the escape of criminals and unruly persons, describing Daglo as a wise man who have experience and knowledge about man and the land of Darfur.

The representative of the Freedom and Change Forces in the Tulus Locality has praised the directives of Gen. Abdul-Rahim Daglo for return the looted cows, noting that they are supporters of the constitutional document and that they are satisfied with the partnership despite all the difficulties and intrigues.