Sudan: Daglo Receives Head of UNAMID Mission

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, received in his residence Saturday evening the head of the UNAMID mission in Sudan, Jeremiah Mamabolo, in presence of the Director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Sudan and the Resident Coordinator of the UNDP.

In a press statement, the Head of UNAMID mission said that the meeting has discussed a number of issues of mutual concern between the mission and the government of Sudan, renewing the mission's solidarity with Sudan to confront the corona pandemic at this critical stage of spread of the disease.

Mamabolo pointed out that the meeting reviewed the challenges facing the mission's leadership in Darfur, indicating that the consultation will continue in the coming stage between the UNAMID mission and the government on these issues.