Sudan: Daglo Receives Head of UNAMID Mission

9 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, received in his residence Saturday evening the head of the UNAMID mission in Sudan, Jeremiah Mamabolo, in presence of the Director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Sudan and the Resident Coordinator of the UNDP.

In a press statement, the Head of UNAMID mission said that the meeting has discussed a number of issues of mutual concern between the mission and the government of Sudan, renewing the mission's solidarity with Sudan to confront the corona pandemic at this critical stage of spread of the disease.

Mamabolo pointed out that the meeting reviewed the challenges facing the mission's leadership in Darfur, indicating that the consultation will continue in the coming stage between the UNAMID mission and the government on these issues.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.