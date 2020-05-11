Botswana: Teachers to Report to Work Monday

10 May 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Baleseng Batlotleng

Gaborone — Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Basic Education Ms Bridget John has asked teachers to report to work tomorrow Monday 11th.

Addressing a media briefing earlier today Ms John said her ministry was working round the clock to finalise preparations for the teaching and learning process to take place.

She said due to population dynamics in basic education sector, safety and health were their number top priorities. She highlighted that primary and secondary schools would remain closed in the current period of easing of extreme social distancing measures.

The ministry has over 600 000 students, 27 000 teaching staff and over 38 000 support staff.

Ms John said with such numbers it was critical for her ministry to prepare for any eventuality in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said her ministry had set up a committee to work out reopening modalities and was working with other stakeholders such as unions and school heads representatives to map the way forward.

Ms John said draft guidelines were already drawn in accordance with UNICEF and Ministry of health protocols and were awaiting approval and implementation.

She said learners would only return to class when schools had satisfied all requirements. She noted that the reopening would also be done with advice from health professionals. BOPA

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

