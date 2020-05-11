Botswana: Woman Arrested, Fined for Selling Tobacco

Ghanzi — Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman of Bosele Ward in Ghanzi and fined her P1 000 for selling cigarettes in a tuck-shop on May 7, contrary to government regulations that ban the sale of tobacco during the state of emergency period.

Ghanzi police station commander, Superintendent Modiro Lekone confirmed the incident in an interview saying 26 cartons of a 30-pack of Peter Stuyvesant cigarettes, seven cigarettes as well as seven empty boxes of cigarettes were also recovered from her. He said they confiscated the tobacco.

Supt. Lekone explained that the mother to the suspect admitted that the tobacco belonged to her but did not give her daughter permission to sell it.

Still at Bosele Ward, Supt. Lekone said on May 6, a woman was also arrested and fined P1 000 for illegal brewing of traditional beer and 50 litres of khadi was confiscated from her.

Also, he indicated that from May 6-7, they had arrested 11 people for roaming the streets without permits.

Further, he said a taxi driver was also fined P1 000 for operating without valid license.

Source : BOPA