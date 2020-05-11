Lesotho: The End of the Road for Lesotho's Prime Minister?

analysis

Parliament is expected to meet on Monday to vote Tom Thabane out of office.

Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane may finally run out of boltholes on Monday 11 May when Parliament is expected to meet and finally vote him out of office - if he has not resigned earlier. But yet another twist in the long saga of trying to dislodge this wily, controversial 80-year-old leader should not be ruled out.

His political opponents insist they, at last, have him cornered, after mustering the support of 78 MPs from nine of Lesotho's 12 political parties, an 18-seat majority in the 120-seat National Assembly and more than enough to oust him.

But first, they have to get past the Speaker of Parliament Sephiri Motanyane who is an ally of Thabane's and seems to have been doing his best to stall the prime minister's departure. On Friday the leaders of the new coalition which was formed to oust him presented letters to Motanyane explaining why he should allow an effective vote of no confidence. They said they had assembled enough votes to carry the vote and to form a new governing coalition.

But Motanyane resorted to a parliamentary procedural...