Malawi: MP Chidumba Mkandawire Dumps DPP, Welcomed in MCP At Mzuzu Rally

10 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Rumphi Central Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Macdowel Chidumba Mkandawire, who won on independent ticket and then joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has dumped the governing party to join Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chidumba was introducued by Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara at a political campaign rally by MCP presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera in Mzuzu on Sunday.

Gotani, who is also MCP deputy secretary general, introduced Chidumba with Carlton Sichinga who recently resigned as treasure general of United Democratic Front (UDF) to join MCP.

Also joining the defectors was Bessie Chirambo a former presidential aide during rhe reign of Bingu wa Mutharika.

Speaking in an interview before the rally, Chidumba told Nyasa Times that his constituents in Rumphi Central have encouraged him to join MCP.

"The political pendulum is swinging towards MCP and Chakwera is becoming the next President of Malawi after July 2 vote," he said.

