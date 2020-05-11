South Africa: I'm Not Against Online Teaching, but What About Us?

11 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Wandisile Mdepa

The use of learning technology or online learning is a pipe-dream for most rural students and learners.

In the past few days, I've experienced issues with the reliability of my network connectivity and the ever-increasing costs of data. I could consider myself relatively privileged because I used to be in full-time employment and access to WiFi was not an issue at all. I recently moved to a small town in the Eastern Cape called Whittlesea, located about 35km from Queenstown CBD.

The use of platforms such as Skype or Zoom to make video calls are a luxury, the network coverage is poor and prohibits connection not only for educational purposes but also for social reasons as my family is based in Cape Town and it is very difficult to communicate with them. We, however, keep in touch via phone calls, but the network for audio calls is also unreliable.

I cannot but wonder how the emerging trend in higher and basic education to blend face-to-face learning with online learning in order to minimise the spread of the coronavirus at our schools, colleges and universities will affect our students. At the moment, only the privileged few in our country benefit from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

