Malawi: Zomba City Council Obtains Injunction Against Workers Strike

Management at Zomba City Council has obtained an injunction from High Court restraining workers to continue with a sit-in strike.

According to Public Relations Officer for the city Mercy Chaluma, the injunction was obtained on Friday.

"The injunction is in force with immediate effect until the Workers Union succeeds to vacate through interparty hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week in the industrial court in Blantyre," Chaluma confirmed.

This means that the strike and any related activity should not continue otherwise the striking staff risk being in contempt of court.

The city spokesperson further said the workers are therefore legally bound to resume their work tomorrow.

Chaluma added that the council is ready to work on the concerns and promised to resolve amicably with the involvement of the striking staff themselves.

"The council did not in any way deny to address the grievances raised but needed employees to open the offices for management to start working on the issues," she added.

Workers Union President Patrick Manyalo also confirmed that they have been served and will resume work on Monday.

"We will resume work tomorrow where the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government will give direction on the matter," said Manyalo.

Manyalo said Zomba city council management did not inform the the secretary before why they have been conducting a sit in strike saying his coming will give them right direction.

Striking staff have been denying work for over a week where all city council Services including fire brigade were not in operational.

Among others, workers want their notching increment, pension arrears, risk allowances due to Covid-19 pandemic and immediate transfer of Chief Executive Officer Charles Thombozi

Last week, some members of striking staff dropped the rubbish skip at the entrance to the Chief Executive Officer's house.

