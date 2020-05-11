Malawi: Speaker Gotani Says North Malawi 'Not Second Class Citizens'

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has said people of the northern must not be treated as "second-rate citizens" as is the case now under the government of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Gotani Hara was speaking during the political campaign rally for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera ahead of July 2 fresh elections.

She bemoaned that people of the north are living like a second class citizens because the national cake of development is not being shared equally.

Hara, who is deputy secretary general for MCP, said the current DPP government is failing to start or complete the projects in the north.

"Mbombera University, Livingstonia-Njakwa road, new Mzuzu Airport, Mzuzu youths center and many more, where are they? The region is also part of Malawi," she said .

"The current DPP government does not recognize us as Malawians. That is why the region has not received any development projects. All the projects they are talking about were brought by late Bingu Wa Mutharika," she lamented

However, she said under Chakwera administration, Malawi will receive equal distribution of development projects.

"Treat everyone as Malawian. If one comes from Thyolo, Mulanje or Karonga treat them all as Malawians. We are tired being abused here in the north," said Hara.

"We pay taxes like anybody else," she added.

The country will hold a presidential election re-run on July 2.

