Ghana: Tributes Pour in for Late Actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Following his untimely demise on Saturday, May 2, 2020, after a short illness, many close friends and loved ones were filled with uncontrollable grief and wailing.

The versatile actor gave up the ghost at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, around 5:30 on Saturday.

Isaac Darko, elder brother of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, has assured the public that the family would communicate any burial arrangements in due course.

Most especially, were his colleague actors who could not hold on to the pain left in their hearts.

Many resorted to social media to pour out their shock and find memories for their departed friend.

Comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win in his tribute wrote, "Be happy with those who are happy, and weep with those who weep. Awwww Bishop Bernard Kwame Nyarko eiiiiiii ... Father of all. We are all in a Queue of Death. God Forgive us All.

Nana Ama McBrown in a short tribute stated, "I believe you are in heaven, RIP Bishop."

Emelia Brobbey also expressed her grief by stitching these words together, "Actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko Hmmm Rest well Legend. Darkest Moment."

Vivian Jill Lawrence expressing her pain, wrote, "Why did u have to take me unawares? This wasn't what you told me the last time we spoke. No, death shouldn't have stung you up because we still need you. We aren't done with you bro! Why such haste to leave us Bishop Bernard Nyarko? Whom did you leave your space for? You shouldn't have done this, you left us all in an uncontrollable tears. Can someone tell me its not true that my brother, friend, colleague has taken the lead!

Tracey Boakye who couldn't believe the actor had left this earth eternally wrote "I'm still speechless. Bishop RIP"

Yvonne Nelson posted a video of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, and wrote beneath it, RIP sir.

Prince David Osei on his part expressed his shock by writing, "Never thought we'll be posting Rest In Peace for You. Your Death has left all of us speechless,my heart bleeds and my head aches. Rest Well Bishop.Truly, these are not ordinary times... Elohim Mercy Lord"

"May the Lord keep your soul in a perfect place. RIP Bishop," Kwaku Manu's read.

Salinko on his part wrote, May your soul rest in peace, brother.

Kalybos took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to his departed colleague, "My 3rd time on set with BISHOP BERNARD NYARKO and I made him break character and he burst to laugh. Bishop is a man of principle and full of wisdom when he speaks. You will know if you've had an encounter with him before. Hmm God knows best. R.I.P legend "

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sharing some fond memories of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Lydia Forson wrote "I've only ever worked with him once and that was on Side Chic Gang, before then I'd never met him. But he commanded so much respect and brought A LOT of comic relief which came so naturally that he became hard to forget.

In fact every time I'd see him I remember the first thing I ever heard him say "this coat too is not nice, what joooon coat is this"( it sounded better coming from him)

Whenever one of us goes, it doesn't matter if you knew or worked with them; there's just a feeling like you've lost family regardless. RIP Benard Nyarko- you will live on through your work."

Safina Haroun had this to say "Lost my mum month ago, still mourning ooo. Life life life Allah let's end in the hands of our loved ones#Ripmum Rip Bishop Nyarko, let love lead."

The late Bernard Nyarko was born at Agona Swedru in the Central Region. He started his basic education there at Salvation Army School, but due to constant transfers of his parents, he had to continue at Kumawu and later Asem Boys in Kumasi where he wrote and passed his common entrance examination. After passing his common entrance. He then went back to Kumawu where he had his ordinary level education at Tweneboa Kodua Secondary School. He then went to Osei Tweretwie Senior High, (OKESS) in Kumasi to complete his sixth form.