Zimbabwe: Producer Laments High Level of Corruption At Radio Stations

10 May 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Simbarashe Sithole

Ruwa-based music producer Danny Nyamushamba, popularly known as DK (pictured below), of DanKillar Records has decried the alleged scourge of corruption at local radio stations.

DK produces music for upcoming ghetto youths and those from marginalised communities. But he said radio DJs have been letting them down when it comes to airplay.

"Most of our local radio DJs solicit for bribes to have your music played on radio. Most of the musicians whose songs I produce don't have the money, hence their music is not played on air," DK said.

DK ventured into music in 2012 with a group of artistes under Magenius Movement before rebranding five years later to Genius Generation Music group.

He has produced music for artistes such as Van Choga, Etto Dee, Tatman, Partek, Chibengebenge, Empress Marshy, Pretty Pee and Sound Killer, among others.

DK lamented that the Covid-19 pandemic has derailed the music industry.

"Covid-19 has affected our musical works because from the day the lockdown was announced, artistes no longer come to record music. We are not allowed to gather and shoot videos or musical shows," he said.

DK is set to release his first album titled It is Still Possible.

The album carries tracks that advocate for moral uprightness.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

