Ghana: Chief Imam Urges NPP, NDC to Collaborate to Fight COVID-19

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has urged political parties, especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to collaborate in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said the current situation calls for unity and mobilisation of resources and ideas to ensure Ghana's safety from the notorious virus that was destabilising businesses globally.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu said these yesterday when the leadership of the NPP paid a courtesy call on him at his residence and presented 40 bags of rice, 40 bags of sugar, 40 cartons of milk and 40 boxes of Lipton.

An amount of GH¢10,00.00 was also presented to the Chief Imam by the National Chairman of NPP, Mr Freddy Blay as part of the party's support for the Muslim community in this period of Ramadan.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu expressed gratitude to the NPP leadership for the presentation which he said had come at the right time due to the pressure at his office to fend for the poor in this period of Ramadan fast.

He appealed to the public to adhere to directives and preventive measures instituted by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

The Chief Imam urged Muslims to be strong during this period of COVID-19 and fasting.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu said the items were just a symbol to show the party's gratitude to the Chief Imam in ensuring that there was continuous peace in the country.

"In our country we do not hear of conflict like other countries where Christians, Muslims and other religious organisations fight among themselves due to bad leadership.

"We thank God for blessing the Chief Imam who recently turned 101. The party is solidly behind him in his entire endeavour," he said.

Other members of the NPP delegation were the party's first vice-chairperson, Madam Rita Asobayire; the national 3rd vice chairman, Omari Wadie; the National Organiser, Sammy Awuku; the National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye; the National Women Organiser, Madam Kate Gyamfua; the National Nasara Organiser, Abdul Aziz Futah and his two deputies; a Nasara founding father, Alhaji Maiga, the Greater Accra Regional Nasara Co-ordinator and a host of others.