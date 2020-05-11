Ghana: Branded Nose Masks for Oly Supporters

8 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

An ex-management member of Accra Great Olympics, Mr. Ato Coleman, has donated branded nose masks to supporters of the club (AGOSU).

Mr. Coleman who served as a Deputy CEO of the club presented the masks to the Chief Executive Officer of the Club, Mr. Oloboi Commodore to be distributed to members of the club's supporters union.

The gesture coincided with the 66th anniversary of the club which was celebrated recently with a call on every stakeholder to put in an effort to return the club to its elite status.

Making the presentation, Mr. Coleman, an ardent fan of the club urged the supporters to wear the mask while they observe the outlined protocols to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

"As we celebrate our anniversary, it is also important to stay safe around this time that we battle the corona virus pandemic. When we overcome it, we will need every fan of the club to be present at the stadium to cheer the club on so I want to encourage every member to wear it and stay safe."

Mr. Commodore thanked the former management member and advised the supporters to wear it to be safe.

The masks are being distributed to members of the AGOSU fraternity.

