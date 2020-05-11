Ghana: Hubby Remanded for Allegedly Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm On Wife

8 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — The Wa Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Sydney Braimah on Wednesday remanded a 35-year-old private security man into prison custody for allegedly inflicting grievous bodily harm on his wife.

Vitus Sungsolee Kundeyiri on April 29, allegedly attacked 30-year-old Amanda Abawuro Basinbo with a pick axe, hitting her several times on the forehead, seriously injuring her skull in the process.

The incident was suspected to have occurred after a prolonged misunderstanding between the couple, who had been married for 13 years, with one child.

Kundeyiri allegedly fled the scene of the crime, leaving the injured woman in a pool of blood from the injuries he inflicted on her.

The accused, who was charged with attempted murder was, thus, remanded by the court. His plea was not taken.

According to the police, the prosecutor, Ali Katebor, told the court that the accused fled the scene of the crime after his 10-year-old son drew the attention of neighbours to the incident, and reported the matter to his aunt through a phone call.

Briefing the media on the incident, the Upper West Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Gideon Boateng, stated that a sister of the victim reported the incident to the police after receiving a phone call from her nephew.

He said the police visited the victim, who had been rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital at the time, to ascertain the level of injury, and subsequently launched a manhunt for the perpetrator.

Inspector Boateng said the accused was arrested on Monday and processed for court on Wednesday, where he was remanded into prison custody to reappear on May 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, the victim, who was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Saturday, is responding to treatment.

