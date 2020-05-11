Zimbabwe: Top Civil Servant Joins Rural Folk in COVID-19 Fight

10 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

A senior government official and Mberengwa South born, Twoboy Shoko has rallied people in his rural home in fighting against the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The government's chief accountant, Shoko took advantage of the May Day break and toured most parts of Mberengwa South conducting the COVID-19 awareness programme.

Hundreds of households also benefitted from donations he made, which included soap and hand sanitisers.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.Com, Shoko said he found it to be an opportunity to go visit his rural home and conscientise the rural folk about the dangers COVID-19 had in communities.

"I want to believe that initially this pandemic was thought to be restricted to the urban centres but in the wake of what happened in Mhondoro, it is high time that the people in my home area be armed with the relevant information on COVID-19," he said.

"So, I took it upon myself to drive home and do what I can. I have donated soaps and sanitisers to hundreds of people in the constituency because one of the recommendations by the World Health Organisation is to observe proper hygiene."

Zimbabwe has to date recorded 34 cases of COVID-19 with four deaths and nine recoveries.

The government's chief accountant further told this publication that the rural folk in Mberengwa South was battling two wars at once; COVID-19 and hunger.

He pleaded with the government, donors, and well-wishers to help people in Mberengwa with food aid to mitigate shortages.

"This year we had a very poor harvest countrywide due to poor rains. The situation is, however, bad in the rural areas because most of the peasant farmers rely on natural rains, and this year it was different.

"My observations are that there is a need for an urgent intervention from all fronts to save lives. It is very unfortunate that this is also happening at a time the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Hunger is a very serious issue not only in my home area but largely in Mberengwa as a district.

"I had an opportunity to also speak to Chief Chingoma who narrated how in some instances he feeds his hungry subjects with guavas because he too has nothing to give them," said Shoko.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

