Western Sahara: Sahrawi People Will Continue Legitimate Struggle Until Restoration of Full Rights (President of Republic)

10 May 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed Al-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, reiterated that the Sahrawi people will continue its legitimate struggle with the same conviction and will until the restoration of full rights.

In a statement on Sunday to media on the sidelines of a visit to the military field hospital put by the Algerian authorities at the disposal of the Sahrawi people, President Brahim Ghali pointed out that 10 May 1973 had witnessed a transformation in the struggle of the Sahrawi people against colonization, and that the Sahrawi people remains today on the same path, conviction and will until the restoration of its right to freedom, independence and completion of sovereignty over the entire territory of the Sahrawi Republic.

President Brahim Ghali stressed that the Sahrawi people adheres to its inalienable right in its march, continuing its resistance and defying challenges whatever its type or cause, underlining that 47 years of resistance, building people, institutions and unity of the Sahrawi people is the deepest message from the Sahrawi people.

In the same context, he pointed out that the occasion of 10 May is a celebration of this immortal day when the Polisario Front was founded, which is the political and military organization that all Sahrawis have joined under, wherever they are, to declare their armed struggle and to resist to recover their occupied land and establish the sovereignty of the Saharawi people and the Saharawi state over their entire national territory.

Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved.

