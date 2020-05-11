Namibia: Swakop Prepares for COVID-19 Aftermath

8 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Faith Kavamba

The Swakopmund municipality has already begun developing programmes to assist community members who have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic once the lockdown has been completely lifted.

Swakopmund mayor Nehemiah Salomon shared these sentiments this week, as over 2 000 tuckshop and small business owners flocked to the municipality to apply for operational permits for their business that have been closed for a little over a month since the beginning of the lockdown.

Not only have a substantial number of people lost their source of income and ability to clothe and feed their families, the mayor said, he noted with great dismay that some landlords were asking tenants who have been unable to pay rent during this difficult time to vacate their premises.

"We are aware of the challenges that our people are facing and we are still in discussions with stakeholders... Council will be taking requests received from the public with the finalisation of the operation budget," Salomon said of their efforts to assist the community. He pled with landlords to accommodate tenants who cannot pay their rent during this time and added that they would be engaged to see what the municipality can do to assist them.

In the meantime, the municipality has been fortifying the town with an extensive response plan in case of a Covid-19 outbreak. "Our plan of action is focused on responses and control measures that will ensure the health and safety of all employees and customers of the municipality and residents of Swakopmund at large," he said.

Aside from employing the measures instituted by central government on hygiene and social distancing, the municipality of Swakopmund has also implemented an awareness campaign that was guided by the WHO guidelines. This campaign was focused on educating community members.

Mayor Salomon commended the law enforcement agencies (Nampol, Correctional Service and the Navy Army) who played an immense role in ensuring that residents adhered to the lockdown measures.

In the event of an outbreak, the municipality has assigned a portion of its bungalows, which will be used to quarantine essential service providers who will be on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic. He said this measure was taken to ensure that these essential workers do not expose their families to Covid-19.

"We have also engaged the Ministry of Health and Social Services and pledged our support to the frontline health workers in Swakopmund by providing them with the appropriate personal protective equipment as well as the state hospital with the required specified resources," he stressed.

Although the municipality does not have a plan in place where the education sector is concerned, Salomon said they are prepared to find a way to make sure the envisaged e-learning platforms reach the town's less fortunate learners and students.

"I want to urge all our residents to adhere to the calls by our leaders and health officials... I want to urge them to adhere to the lockdown protocols," he said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.