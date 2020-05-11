Algeria: COVID-19 - Algeria Reports 165 New Confirmed Cases, Eight Deaths

Algiers — A total of 165 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in Algeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,723 and that of deaths to 502, said Sunday, in Algiers, the spokesman of the scientific committee for monitoring the progress of coronavirus pandemic Djamel Fourar in a press briefing devoted to the progress of the pandemic.
