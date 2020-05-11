Algeria: COVID-19 - Algeria Reports 165 New Confirmed Cases, Eight Deaths

10 May 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — A total of 165 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in Algeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,723 and that of deaths to 502, said Sunday, in Algiers, the spokesman of the scientific committee for monitoring the progress of coronavirus pandemic Djamel Fourar in a press briefing devoted to the progress of the pandemic.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.