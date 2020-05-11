Sudan: Al-Burhan Directs Regular Forces to Confront Any Who Tampers With Security of the Homeland

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Sunday evening issued a statement addressing the unfortunate tribal events that occurred in separate areas of the country in the past few days.

He pointed out that the country is going through a pivotal stage that requires everyone to stick to the spirit of patriotism and unity.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has directed all the regular forces to preserve the security in the country and to confront any who wants to undermine the security of the citizens, in accordance with the powers guaranteed by the law and without hesitation,

He said that the Sovereignty Council, the Council of Ministers and the executive and security organs of the state are following with great concern the unfortunate tribal events that took place in separate areas of the homeland, which resulted in the loss of precious Sudanese lives and the destruction of valuable Sudanese properties.

He stressed that the citizens are required to adhere to the spirit of construction and brotherhood and to consider the danger facing the country and which necessitates solidarity and unity, and to keep away from war or tribal and regional alignment that will undoubtedly hinder the tasks of the transitional period and collide with the principles and slogans of the glorious revolution.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan urged the citizens to abort the plots of the advocates of sedition who seek to destroy the lofty and noble values of the Sudanese society and stand alongside the revolution which is aimed for the building of the homeland.