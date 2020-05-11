Sudan: Eight Dead in Eastern Sudan Tribal Clashes

Kassala — Tribal clashes in Kassala city between Nuba and Beni Amer tribesmen the past three days left eight dead and more than 80 injured.

Kassala governor Maj Gen Mahmoud Babikir announced in a statement yesterday that 59 people from both sides have been arrested, mainly in the Kadugli and El Shaabiya districts. Complaints have been filed against them.

The violence abated yesterday. In the Kassala city districts El Nour and El Murabat minor clashes between tribesmen caused the Sudanese army to separate the two sides by firing in the air. The situation in the Makram and Kadugli districts was tense, but no violence occurred.

During the clashes a large number of houses and shops were torched and property stolen. Hundreds of families fled their homes.

The state governor appealed to the leaders of the warring tribesmen to intervene, reject violence, exercise self-control and let the voice of reason and wisdom prevail.

He said that the authorities would enforce the law.

Two months ago a peace accord between the Nuba and Beni Amer tribes in Kassala was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

