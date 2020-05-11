Zimbabwe: Ugly Fight for MDC Property Ensues

10 May 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Jairos Saunyama

An ugly fight for control of MDC Alliance assets has erupted in Mashonaland East after officials aligned to party leader Nelson Chamisa allegedly seized property at the party's provincial offices in Marondera.

The officials allegedly removed the office furniture after MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora appointed Wellington Makonese as the acting provincial administrator.

Mwonzora joined a faction led by Thokozani Khupe after the Supreme Court last month ruled that she was the interim leader of the party and not Chamisa, who elbowed her out in the race to succeed Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

The MDC Alliance officials, including two councillors, allegedly threatened Makonese before breaking into the offices in Morningside where they got away with chairs and computers, among other property.

Makonese has since filed a police report at Dombotombo Police Station under case RRB429078. According to the report, 47 chairs, two computers, a printer and an HP laptop were "stolen" during the raid.

MDC provincial spokesperson and Marondera mayor Chengetai Murowa could neither confirm nor deny the incident and referred all questions to Makonese.

Makonese said the MDC Alliance officials started by threatening him before they raided the party offices.

"I have opened a case against them after receiving threats," he said.

"The following day, they returned to the office, broke in and stole some chairs, computers and printers, among other things, and went away.

"They broke the door to the main office, took some property and changed the locks.

"I have since filed a report at Dombotombo Police Station."

The MDC Alliance officials are also trying to evict Makonese, who stays at the party offices.

According to a letter dated May 5, and signed by Mwonzora, Makonese was appointed the acting provincial party administrator.

"This serves to confirm that Makonese Wellington is the acting provincial administrator for our Mashonaland East Province stationed at our provincial offices housed at Number 2254 Morningside in Marondera," reads part of Mwonzora's letter.

Last week Mwonzora enlisted the help of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in a bid to take over the party's headquarters in Harare, but he hit a brick wall after the police officers were challenged to produce a court order.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.