Mauritius: COVID-19 - Gradual Re-Opening of Businesses After Mauritius Marks 14 Days Without New Cases

Mauritius has reported no new cases overnight, marking 14 straight days since the country's last positive test was recorded. Consequently, Government has decided to adopt a gradual re-opening of the economy.

The spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, also stated, this evening, during a press briefing at the Treasury Building in Port Louis, that as part of Government's strategy for the partial re-opening of the economy, five Covid-19 testing centres will be set up at each of the five regional hospitals across the country. These centres will screen patients presenting with Covid-19 symptoms.

Work Access Permit (WAP) application

Government in collaboration with Mauritius Telecom has developed a new web link for the online application of Work Access Permits on beSafeMoris website to enable those who need to circulate as from 15 May 2020 to apply online for a WAP. Applicants will eventually receive their WAPs through emails.

The online application for private sector organisations is operational since Friday 08 May 2020. Applications for the public sector organisations as well as for individuals and self-employed persons will open on 11 May 2020 at 11 am, stated Dr Joomaye.

He also pointed out that 34 CAB Offices will assist individuals and self-employed persons who do not have internet facilities, to apply online for the WAP. CAB Offices will be operational as from 11 May 2020 from 9 am to 15 pm. Applicants will need to bring all necessary documents and follow the alphabetical order as applicable for shopping in supermarkets. According to Dr Joomaye, as at date, more than 10 000 WAP have already been delivered.

Latest figures on Covid-19

Speaking about the situation of Covid-19 in Mauritius, Dr Joomaye stated that the number of positive cases stands at 332, with 10 deaths and two active cases. A total of 320 patients have already recovered. Furthermore, 326 people are under quarantine, namely 249 passengers and 77 medical staff. As regards testing, the spokesperson underlined that a total of 69 983 tests, comprising 23 311 PCR tests and 46 672 Rapid Antigen tests, have already been carried out.

As regards the repatriation of stranded Mauritians abroad, Dr Joomaye said that three flights from Paris, South Africa and New Delhi have already ferried the citizens to Mauritius. The 149 passengers on board the flight from India had already undergone PCR testing in India itself and have been placed under quarantine at Ambre Hotel and Hotel Recif Attitude, he added. Two more flights will soon be scheduled and will bring Mauritian nationals home by order of priority, indicated Dr Joomaye.

Ease lockdown while reinforcing sanitary measures

Also present at the press briefing, the Minister of Tourism, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, underlined that the Government along with the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, have worked on an elaborated plan for the gradual re-opening of certain activities taking into consideration basic sanitary measures.

He further stated that the wearing of masks, respect of social distancing and other basic protective measures are imperative in public places. Concerning activities which will start as from next week, he emphasised the need to continue to follow all the rules and regulations and maintain discipline so as to contain risks of contamination. Gatherings, events and overcrowding should be avoided at all costs, he added.

With respect to senior citizens, the Minister pointed out that since they are the most vulnerable to Covid-19, they should go out only in exceptional cases, in particular to stock up on supplies, or if they hold Work Access Permits. The elderly, he indicated, will be able to access public transport only on an alphabetical basis and outside peak hours.

Other important points are as follows:

Access to supermarkets, banks, bakeries and butchery will continue to be given in alphabetical order. The opening hours of supermarkets have been extended to 20hrs from Monday to Saturday

Restaurants and fast-food outlets will be allowed to operate through take away, delivery services and Drive thru.

All public buses and vehicles should be disinfected

A marking system will be applied in public buses and Metro and they will operate with a limited number of passengers

Only three passengers should be allowed to travel at the same time in taxis

Motorcyclists will not be allowed to carry any passenger except for close family members