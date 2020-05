Khartoum — Minister of Health, Chairman of the National Council of Medicines and Poison issued, Sunday, , Ministerial Decree No. (17) for the year 2020 relieving the General Secretary Dr. pharmacist, Emad Osman AbuZaid Ahmed, from his post as General Secretary of the National Council for Medicines and Poisons.

The decree appointed Dr. Pharmacist, Manahil Abdel Halim as the Acting Secretary General until the job announced through the different mass media.