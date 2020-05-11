Liberia: LNRCS Applauds Volunteers

press release

-Observes World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) says it is especially proud to recognize the work of its volunteers and staff who are doing everything they can to support communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We always say that the Red Cross is everywhere for everyone, every day," a state dated 8 May quotes Mr. Ambullai Perry, Secretary General of the Liberian Red Cross as saying.

"In 2020, this is more important than ever. Our volunteers are hard at work helping vulnerable individuals and communities to protect themselves from COVID-19, and we're still providing many other services that people need to keep themselves safe and healthy," it continues.

"Each and every volunteer in Liberia deserves applause, and we encourage everyone to #KeepClapping on 8 May."

The Liberian Red Cross' volunteers have been active in communities since the novel coronavirus was first detected: helping people to prepare, sharing life-saving health information to stop the spread of the disease, and working to limit its impact on the most vulnerable members of society.

According to the Red Cross, these programs have been carried out alongside the work the Liberian Red Cross is well known for in Liberia.

Every year, the Red Cross says it reaches more than half a million people with a diverse range of services tailored to local needs, such as community - based healthcare, disaster preparedness and response, women capacity building and empowerment and first aid, among others.

Mr. Perry said: "We may not be physically close during this time of social distancing, but we will always be here for you because we cannot neglect the vulnerable people."

He notes that this is a difficult time for everyone, but he sees so much hope in the bravery and dedication of not only Liberian Red Cross' volunteers, but also that of the millions of volunteers and staff members in 191 other countries around the world.

"This global solidarity will help the world not only survive this pandemic, but also help it to thrive afterwards," he concludes.