Liberia Diaspora Entertainment Union Donates to Albino Society

For the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis here, the Liberia Diaspora Entertainment Union based in Minnesota, the United States of America has donated food items to the Liberia Albino Society.

The Albino Society received 87 bags of rice as a means of buttressing government's effort in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the entire world.

The gesture which is part of ongoing initiative by the group is meant to put smiles on the faces of the most needy in the Country especially, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behave of the group, an official Paul Michael, explained the focus of the donation is to extend helping hands to the vulnerable, who most often, are forgotten in society.

Paul encouraged the beneficiaries to accept the little gesture and urged that deserving members of the body must benefit.

In response, the Executive Director of the Liberia Albino Society, Patricia N.C. Logan thanked the Liberia Diaspora Entertainment Union for the assistance.Madam Logan described the donation as timely and disclosed it is the first of its kindly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

She also called on other Liberians for help during these critical times.

The LAS boss assured the group that the food item will be equally distributed to members across the country.

Meanwhile 87 bags of 25kga of rice was presented to the Albinism community in Liberia as a means of buttressing government effort in the wake of the crisis which has so far overwhelmed the globe of which Liberia is no exception.