Liberia: VP Taylor Extols China

11 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Government of the People's Republic of China, through its Embassy here Thursday, May 7, 2020, donated three hundred bags of rice to the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

The Embassy's Charge d' affaires Xu Kun also signed an exchange note with the Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, for the rice donation and the Embassy's continued support to the Office of the Vice President.

Mr. Xu noted that this latest donation to the Office of the Vice President represents China's humanitarian aid to Liberia in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He assured that China remains a strong development partner to Liberia and will continue to support all sectors of the country.

The Chinese Envoy praised Vice President Howard-Taylor for her ongoing efforts in leading the cause of underprivileged persons; including the physically challenge, noting that the Embassy recognizes her effort.In brief remarks, VP Howard-Taylor thanked the Chinese Government for the donation; recounting previous development engagements in Liberia by china.

She pointed to the donation of vehicles and office equipment, the prevision of scholarships and the construction of Ministerial Complex that houses several government ministries and agencies, as some of the great development gestures rendered to Liberia by the People's Republic of China, noting that China remains one of Liberia's true friends.

The Liberian Vice President also hailed China for the leadership role the Asian economic giant continues to play, not only in China but the world over in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

It can be recalled that the Chinese Embassy near Monrovia, on March 18, 2020, donated medical items to the Liberian Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia as further support to the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic.

The COVID-19 is a global pandemic first discovered in December 2019 in the Chinese Province of Wuhan.

