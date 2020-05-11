Liberia: ANC Cummings Gears Up for 2023

-launches social media platform

The political leader of the Alternative National Congress or ANC appears to be gearing up for the upcoming 2023 Presidential and legislative elections, as the former launches his social media platform ahead of other candidates.

The platform https://www.facebook.com/ABCummingsOFFCLallows for Mr. Cummings to directly engage and interact with partisans, well-wishers and all Liberians locally, regionally and internationally.

The launch of his social media platform comes days after his foundation the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) distributed COVID-19 response packages to communities in 7 counties here.

The seven counties were Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba, Grand Kru, River Gee, Maryland and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

"These Counties were selected in order to serve all regions of the Country during this difficult period," Country Director Wede Elliott-Brownell said.

The CAF food distribution was made possible through a fund raising effort amounting to $70,000 United States Dollars, of which US$25,000 was given as a grant to a local NGO, Teach for Liberia (TFL), to provide food and cleaning items to 3,000 teachers and students around the country.

The Cummings Africa Foundation began its food distribution in Grand Cape Mount County on Thursday, April 30, 2020, followed by the remaining counties. A boat was hired to send food to the south eastern county of Maryland.

Mr. Cummings, one of the loudest opposition figure here within the Coalition of Political Parties, appears to be making all efforts to make his presence felt ahead of a crucial Senatorial mid-term election this year.