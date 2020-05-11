South Africa: DA Views On Economy 'Ill-Informed' and Show Its Been Acting in Bad Faith - ANC Caucus

11 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

The ANC in Parliament has accused the DA of acting in bad faith after the opposition party participated in consultative meetings with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the coronavirus outbreak.

The ANC caucus, led by ANC parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina, released a scathing statement, criticising the country's main opposition for its "ill-timed" and "irrational" call for the reopening of the economy.

The ANC caucus in Parliament held a virtual meeting with Ramaphosa on Saturday where it condemned DA leader John Steenhuisen's call to reopen the economy and end the lockdown.

Majodina's advisor and acting spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota questioned why the DA behaved as if it did not have the president's ear.

"They are given the necessary space to express their views, it's not like when given those chances they refuse. They are not stepping aside and, in those meetings, I believe they are given a chance to make their case," said Kota.

She said since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in South Africa, Ramaphosa had sought to take opposition parties into his confidence, meeting with them regularly to update them and hear their ideas of how to navigate the crisis.

"One can't help but wonder were parties not participating in those meetings in good faith," she questioned.

South Africa is currently under Level 4 lockdown regulations. This is part of government's efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands across the globe.

While some restrictions have been eased since the beginning of May in a bid to allow some economic activity to resume, the DA has raised concerns about the adjusted model.

Steenhuisen said the approach to the pandemic was flawed and warned that failing to reopen the economy would have dire consequences for the country.

At the weekend, the ANC described Steenhuisen's calls as "suicidal".

"The levels of incitement by the DA leader and calls for civil disobedience cannot go unchallenged and remain reckless and childish," said Majodina in the statement.

The ANC parliamentary chief whip also suggested that the leader of the opposition pay attention to the Western Cape, governed by the DA, which has the most Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

"Politicising Covid-19 interventions smacks of high levels of political immaturity and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," said Majodina.

