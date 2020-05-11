South Africa: COVID-19 - 59 People Receiving Treatment in Gauteng Hospitals

11 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Vanessa Banton

Fifty nine people are in either private or public health facilities in Gauteng where they are being treated for Covid-19.

The province has 1 952 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 1 305 recoveries and 22 deaths.

"Out of a total of 9 486 contacts traced (these are individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 7 786 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated," provincial health department spokesperson Kwara Kekane said in a statement on Monday.

Johannesburg still has the most confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng with 1 079. There have been 838 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni has 435 cases, while Tshwane has 235. Of this, there have been 306 recoveries in Ekurhuleni and 117 in Tshwane.

The West Rand has 61 confirmed cases. Of this 36 have recovered. Sedibeng has 26 cases. Eight people have made recoveries.

