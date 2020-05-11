South Africa: Limpopo School Management Will Not Report for Duty On 11 May

11 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

School management teams were expected to report to schools on 11 May 2020 and teachers on 18 May, as announced last month by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. However, the Limpopo Department of Education has stated that school management will not be returning to school on 11 May.

"Reopening of schools is dependent on a number of strict Covid-19-related conditions and protocols, which are yet to be succinctly met by the department at all levels of operation," said spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Education, Tidimalo Chuene, in a statement released on Sunday, 10 May.

This comes after Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced on 30 April that school management teams are expected to report back to schools on 11 May.

This was announced in anticipation of the preparations that would need to begin for nationwide plans to possibly reopen schools in a phased approach, starting with Grades 7 and 12 on 1 June.

Chuene further added that school readiness for anyone - management, learner or teacher - is something that needs to be considered before school can reopen, adding that there was a huge focus on personal protective equipment (PPE).

"The massive demand for personal protective equipment...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.