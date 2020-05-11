South Africa: Limpopo School Management Will Not Report for Duty On 11 May

analysis

School management teams were expected to report to schools on 11 May 2020 and teachers on 18 May, as announced last month by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. However, the Limpopo Department of Education has stated that school management will not be returning to school on 11 May.

"Reopening of schools is dependent on a number of strict Covid-19-related conditions and protocols, which are yet to be succinctly met by the department at all levels of operation," said spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Education, Tidimalo Chuene, in a statement released on Sunday, 10 May.

This comes after Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced on 30 April that school management teams are expected to report back to schools on 11 May.

This was announced in anticipation of the preparations that would need to begin for nationwide plans to possibly reopen schools in a phased approach, starting with Grades 7 and 12 on 1 June.

Chuene further added that school readiness for anyone - management, learner or teacher - is something that needs to be considered before school can reopen, adding that there was a huge focus on personal protective equipment (PPE).

"The massive demand for personal protective equipment...