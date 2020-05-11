South Africa: Two Arrested for Allegedly Selling Unregistered Skin-Lightening Meds, Prescription Drugs

11 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Two people aged 36 and 37 were arrested by police officers from the Durban Accident Combating Unit on Sunday for allegedly selling unregistered medication.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the officers acted on intelligence about a shop in the Durban central business district that was selling unregistered medicines.

"They proceeded to a shop situated on Queen Street where a test buy was arranged at the premises. The suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of various medicines to the value of R60 000," Naicker said.

"The items seized also include skin-lightening medicines and schedule 4 medication that can only be acquired through a prescription. The suspects have been charged for selling unregistered medicinal products. They are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday."

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the continuous clampdown on the illegal sale of medication and prohibited substances.

"Such operations will continue until we rid the province of those who ply their trade by selling unregistered as well as scheduled medication," he said.

