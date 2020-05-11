South Africa: How Eskom Plans to Cut Back On Air Pollution

analysis

This is the fifth article from the interview by Chris Yelland with André de Ruyter. It covers Eskom's non-compliance with the minimum emission standards of South Africa, and the views, solutions and way forward envisaged by the new CEO for the embattled national electricity utility in this regard.

On plans to avoid installing flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) plant at Medupi...

There has been massive air pollution for years from Eskom's coal-fired power stations, resulting most recently in a damning non-compliance notice issued by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) in respect of Kendal, with demands for shutdowns and action plans. Other than end-of-life decommissioning and applying for compliance exemptions, are there any plans to upgrade Eskom's coal-fired power stations, specifically in respect of SO2 emissions, to comply with the laws of South Africa?

Yes, Chris, we have plans, and we are costing these plans. For example, we are investigating the cost vs benefit of the project to install a flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) plant at Medupi in order to meet SO2 emission requirements. It is estimated that the FGD plant for Medupi will cost some R42-billion, which is...