South Africa: How Eskom Plans to Cut Back On Air Pollution

10 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Yelland

This is the fifth article from the interview by Chris Yelland with André de Ruyter. It covers Eskom's non-compliance with the minimum emission standards of South Africa, and the views, solutions and way forward envisaged by the new CEO for the embattled national electricity utility in this regard.

See here for the first, second, third and fourth interviews.

On plans to avoid installing flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) plant at Medupi...

There has been massive air pollution for years from Eskom's coal-fired power stations, resulting most recently in a damning non-compliance notice issued by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) in respect of Kendal, with demands for shutdowns and action plans. Other than end-of-life decommissioning and applying for compliance exemptions, are there any plans to upgrade Eskom's coal-fired power stations, specifically in respect of SO2 emissions, to comply with the laws of South Africa?

Yes, Chris, we have plans, and we are costing these plans. For example, we are investigating the cost vs benefit of the project to install a flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) plant at Medupi in order to meet SO2 emission requirements. It is estimated that the FGD plant for Medupi will cost some R42-billion, which is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.