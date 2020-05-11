South Africa: Fixing the Economy With Transactional Analysis

11 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

South Africa is being touted as a poster child for the economic devastation that the Coronavirus can cause. What can the country do about it -- or has that horse already bolted?

When I was at university years ago, there was a minor flurry in the field of psychology about a new approach called "transactional analysis". The idea was a derivation from Freudian analysts and maintained the tripartite personality division so integral to Freud's analysis: the ego, the super-ego and the id.

But there was a twist: while Freudian analysis focused on discovering subconscious motivations, transactional analysis (TA) was more direct and practical. This was reflected in its tripartite division: "parent", "adult" and "child" substituted for Freud's trio.

The great advantage of transactional analysis is that it is much more accessible and user-friendly than Freudian analysis, which focuses on developing a realisation of unconscious desires. The practicality of TA was reflected in the popularity of the books written by the school's founder, Eric Berne whose best-sellers included The Games People Play and I'm OK, You're OK. (We will be getting to the point momentarily).

The popularity of TA has waned over the years, and it never really caught on in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

