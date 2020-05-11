Tanzania: Convicted Drug Dealer Gets 30-Year Sentence

THE High Court's Corruption and Economic Crime Division in Dar es Salaam has ordered drug dealer, Islem Shebe Islem (50), to remain behind bars for 30 years after being found guilty of trafficking in 306.32 grammes of heroin.

Judge Elinaza Luvanda convicted Islem of the offence last Friday, having been satisfied by the prosecution's evidence tendered during the trial and slapped him with the sentence.

The judge ruled that the prosecution, through the evidence tendered, sufficiently proved the case against Islem beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was dealing in the narcotic drugs. He ordered the drugs, which had been tendered in court as exhibit, to be destroyed as per the law of the land.

According to a statement issued by the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), Islem, resident of Magomeni Usalama area in the city, violated the Drugs Control and Enforcements Act No. 5 of 2015, as amended by Act No. 15 of 2017.

Islem was arrested by DCEA on July 20, 2018 at Magomeni Usalama area within Kinondoni District in the city of Dar es Salaam while in possession of the narcotic drugs. He was subsequently taken to court.

During the trial, the prosecution led by Senior State Attorney Mwahija Ahmed, called seven witnesses and tendered five documentary exhibits in attempt to prove the charge.

On the other hand, the defence, led by Advocate Nehemia Nkoko summoned two witnesses, including the accused himself.

Before the judgement was delivered, the prosecution requested the court to impose a stern penalty against the convict in accordance with the law in order to serve a lesson, not only to him, but also to other people who would be tempted to commit similar offences.

On the other hand, the defence advocate requested the court to provide a lenient sentence to his client because it was his first time to be convicted in a criminal offence and that he has family members who depend on him.

The advocate also pleaded for forgiveness of the court as the accused has been in remand since his arraignment in connection with the drug trafficking offence two years ago.

The conviction of Islem comes a few days after the arraignment of three people, including a businesswoman in connection with narcotics dealing.

They are Fatuma Mgwami (27), a businesswoman from Tandika Azimio, Omar Khamis (57) and Ahmed Said, alias Edi Kipande (57), both businessmen from Zanzibar.

The trio was charged with one count of trafficking Heroin Hydrochloride, which is a narcotic drug, weighing 2099.74 grammes.

Before Senior Resident Magistrate Rashid Chaungu at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, the accused were not allowed to enter a plea to the charge against them because it falls under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

The magistrate told the accused persons that his court lacked jurisdiction to entertain anything, including the question of bail and that their case will be heard by the High Court's Corruption and Economic Crime Division upon completion of investigations.

Since the offence under which the accused were facing is not bailable, the magistrates ordered them to remain in custody, pending the completion of the investigations and subsequent committal proceedings of the cases to the trial court.