Tanzania: Tplb Injects 23m-Boost to Clubs

THE Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), yesterday confirmed that they have managed to distribute 23m/-to all clubs trading in the top flight league as made available from its sponsors. This comes amid financial crisis facing many teams in the league as most of them want to start preparation for the possible resumption of the league soon.

Breaking the good news was TPLB chairman, Stephen Mguto who said the named amount has already been sent to the respective clubs.

"We are grateful to our sponsors for coming forward to release the mentioned amount as per requirement of our contract agreement. They had to provide the money a little bit earlier but there were some delays to the extent that it has been dished out now.

"It is our hope that the money will help the clubs to solve some of the problems they have been encountering especially during this period of league suspension," remarked Mguto.

He however disclosed that there is another portion remaining which he said will possibly be given when the league restart to all the league clubs.

Recently, responding to the request made by some clubs in the league wanting the TPLB to either borrow or help them with money to be used when the action recommence, Mguto said neither his body nor Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has money to fulfill that plea.

However, in his immediate reaction, Ndanda FC General Secretary, Seleman Kacheche, who was the first person to ring the alarm of seeking financial support, admitted to have received their package from TPLB.

"At least, the amount will assist us to pay salaries of our players among other expenses even though it is not enough to cater for all our needs," Kacheche said.

He continued that problems will still be there but expressed his gratitude to the league body for facilitating the distribution of the money to the concerned teams.

"As a club, from Vodacom, we get 23m/-which is provided in four phases (92m/-) and 46m/-from Azam which is also given in four stages (184m/-) which usually helps to ensure that a team travels from one place to another," he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF), has urged TFF to remember giving them their share when the 5,000 dollars set to be distributed this month by FIFA to its members globally arrives.

"We have already communicated with TFF to make sure that once they receive the amount, they should call us to be involved in its distribution since they (TFF), do not have mandate to make decisions on our behalf," said ZFF Information Officer, Adam Natepe.

He added that the two federations, despite having good working relationship, they usually go to conflict when it comes to monetary issues.

"We understand that the incoming FIFA money has no conditions as such, TFF should not give us conditions on how to use it since we know well our problems here than they do," he said.