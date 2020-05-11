Tanzania: Moro Seeks Contract Extension At Yanga

YOUNG Africans defender, Lamine Moro whose contract expires at the end of the season said he believes that the talks about contract extension will be finalised soon.

The Ghanaian defender penned down a two-year contract to work for the Jangwani street based club from Zambia's Bidcom FC and has been among reliable defenders for the club this season.

But through the club's website page, Moro said he is not ready to leave the club early that is why he wants the discussions about his future to materialise soon.

"It is true that I want my contract to be stretched so that I can have ample time to execute my responsibilities at the club that is why I have opened the gates for discussions with the management and I hope it will be done soon," said him.

If the deal is successfully implemented, Moro will extend his stay at Yanga until 2023 and backed up by his physique and height, he is a good candidate for defensive roles.

In another development, the club's Vice-Captain Juma Abdul has urged the team's supporters not to worry about the possible restart of the league saying they are fit and ready to get back on the field.

"We are progressing well with the individual training programmes given by the technical bench as such, in terms of fitness levels, I can say, we are far better," he said.

He added that they were pleased with the recent speech made by President John Magufuli that he was planning to let the league restart soon.

"For us, we are just praying to God to eradicate the Covid-19 disease so that we can resume the games to finish the season," Abdul said.

He, therefore urged Tanzanians to continue practising Covid-19 prevention measures as being provided by the government in order to be free from contacting the coronavirus.

Until now, Yanga remain third on the league table with 51 points from 27 games and sit three points behind second place occupants Azam FC who have gained 54 points after 28 clashes.

A gap of 20 points exist between Yanga and league toppers Simba SC who have pocketed 71 points in their 28-game outings to remain major title contenders of the season and win it for the record of three times in a row.