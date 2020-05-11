Tanzania: JPM Boost Motivates Return to Safe Cricket

TANZANIA Cricket Association (TCA), has positively welcomed President John Magufuli's suggestions to resume sports; As they look for ways how they will return to cricket activities by ensuring their players and fans are safe from the outbreak.

TCA Communication Officer, Atif Salim issued the remarks while speaking to "Daily News" yesterday as the cricket's reaction to the president's speech.

"Yes we heard the speech and have received it with lot of positivity. However, there has been a mixed reaction from few club owners and players."

As some of players and owners are still worried if the outbreak will be contained by the end of June or it will still persist?

"...over coming back as soon as possible to the game, some have shown hesitancy in coming back to the field soon amid fears of the virus."

On the other hand, TCA has made plans, and they expect to begin by sharpening the national team and later they will resume by winding up with the leagues they were playing before the hiatus.

But they expect to notify the public about the leagues after the committee sits as the prior calendar has been highly affected.

"The earliest step will be the return to training of the National team as that will be a top priority...and slowly we will start to resume and plan to continue with the leagues after the committee sits again. As of now, the 2020 calendar is highly affected."

Regarding the inconvenience, the committee has decided to keep everything pending for now, as there is a chance that some of the planned leagues will not take place this year.

"We have spoken as a committee and have decided to keep everything pending for now till we see clarity of the situation."

It has been about six weeks since sports in Tanzania banned due to the effects of Corona Virus.

In early this month, President John Magufuli said that he was considering resuming the Tanzanian Mainland Premier League and other games next month.