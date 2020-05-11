Uganda: Gen Tumukunde Granted Bail, Ordered to Deposit Passport in Court

Presidential hopeful, Lt. Gen (rtd) Henry Tumukunde who has been on remand at Luzira prison for close to two months, has finally been released on bail on his second attempt.

High Court judge Wilson Kwesiga, rescinded his earlier decision and released the former security minister on a non-cash bail of Shs50m.

The court session held at Buganda Road Court in Kampala, was conducted by way of video conferencing as the three-star general did not physically appear in court. He followed the court proceedings from Luzira prison.

Other bail terms are that his three sureties who include his wife, Ms Stella Tumukunde were each bonded at Shs50m non cash.

He was also ordered to deposit his passport in court.

Before granting Gen Tumukunde bail, Justice Kwesiga concurred with him that the treason charges that he is facing, no serving military officer at his rank of Lt Gen or higher, would want to associate with him.

The judge had, in his last month's bail terms against Tumukunde, among others, ordered him to present at least two sureties who are serving military officers at his rank or higher with a letter of introduction from the Chief of Defence Forces.

This requirement by the judge, caused public debate from legal minds, with many arguing that since Tumukunde is a retired army officer, it was wrong to subject him to the military rules and requiring him to adduce sureties who are at his rank or higher.

Equally, Gen Tumukunde had in his second bail application, argued that it was impossible for him to produce senior officers who are currently serving in army or in government.

Further in his ruling, the judge said he found Mr Hannington Karuhanga (Tumukunde's brother) and Mathew Rukikaire (a close family friend), as substantial sureties.

He will start reporting to City Hall court on May 20.

Charges

Under the charge of treason, prosecution alleges that while appearing on NBS TV during the morning Breeze show on March 5 this year, Gen. Tumukunde said: "If I was Rwanda, I would support those who want to cause change in Uganda."

According to prosecution, the aforementioned utterances were aimed at instigating Rwanda to attack Uganda to cause unlawful change.

Earlier this year, Gen. Tumukunde, wrote to the Electoral Commission, seeking its permission to consult Ugandans in furtherance of his presidential bid in which he wants to oust his Luweero bush war comrade, President Museveni in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.