Malawi: Hrcc Goes to Court to Stop Ansah, MEC Commissioners From Conducting Malawi Fresh Polls

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners are now facing fresh litigation after a rights group says it is going to court to stop the pollster's commissioners from conducting the July 2 presidential election.

Malawi Electoral Commission, Chairperson, Jane Ansah Sc interacts with a Commissioner, Masteni Banda: Lost public trust and credibility

The Human Rights Consultative Committees (HRCC) executive director Robert Mkwezalamva says his organization is seeking a restraining order to stop the current MEC Commissioners from holding the poll following last week's Supreme Court ruling.

He said HRCC has made the move following MEC's failure to secure its database, a thing that has resulted in unauthorized persons accessing the system.

This also follows the recent move by the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitutional Court order for a fresh election, in which the court also admonished the commissioners over their role in the elections.

However, the commissioners have indicated they will carry on until their contracts end this June.

Mkwezalamba expressed excitement that the court has addressed some of their concerns such as registration of underage but says there is more that the court should address.

He has since said they expect there will be peace in the country should the current commissioners step down.

