Malawi COVID-19 Cases Rise to 57

Photo: fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay
(File photo) coronovirus testing
11 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has announced that one more coronavirus Covid-19_ case has been recorded in the country bringing the total number to 56 with three deaths since the first case was reported on 2nd April 2020.

Minister Mhango announcing new coronavirus case

Speaking in Mzuzu on Monday, Mhango said the new case has been confirmed at College of Medicine in Blantyre.

The case is for a 20-year-old man from Mulanje who returned from South Africa on April 27 2020.

This follows 13 Covid-19 cases registered at the weekend, five of them being health workers from the Blanyre District Health Office.

Meanwhile, Mhango has rebutted allegations by UTM Party secretary general Patricia Kaliati that he is holding a football bonanza in Rumphi.

"I am not running any football bonanza in my area. I am championing the fight against Covid-19 and I can't do that," said Mhango.

Mhango said he is disappointed that political leaders are not encouraging social distance in their crowded mass rallies.

"Elections or not, we need people and we cannot be sending them to the grave because you want to win an election. Corona is real, elections or not, corona is real," he said.

Health rights activist Maziko Matemba also observed that politicians seem to have forgotten the danger that is Covid-19, saying they are prioritizing politics at the expense of people's health.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.