Malawi: Will After Effects of COVID-19 Hit Entertainment and Education Industry?

The entertainment and education industry has remained forever green in a few past decades. They have grown vibrantly in a billion-dollar industry globally and there was no stopping them as people were getting more inclined towards these. Both education and entertainment are now considered basic components of life so this growth was bound to happen.

Covid-19 is interrupting education

The Covid-19 didn't spare anyone and these industries took a hit too. The education systems took a serious hit and private school teachers are facing serious economic threats due to this closure. The entertainment industry not going too well as cinemas and theatres are allowed no more to operate.

With millions of employees being laid off and businesses continue to remain closed, this has created serious economic implications. According to Learnbond's, you still have some possible options that can be explored to attain short term loans even if you aren't doing well with your credit history.

Will the economic threats continue after lockdowns lifted?

The governments around the world are easing their lockdown measures out of their economic problems that are getting too complicated. Ineffective delivery systems and the scale of this Pandemic has left each one of us clueless on how to deal with it. Although most businesses are now allowed to restore their activities, the entertainment and education industry isn't able to make through this phase.

The problem with these industries is that they can't get going with effective social distancing measures. So, authorities have decided that they would force their closure and even Cambridge has canceled their worldwide examinations to facilitate these social distancing measures carried out.

So, the economic threats still lurk over these industries as going to schools and cinemas is completely avoided and it will be continued until an effective vaccine is sorted out. These industries are now forced to think out of the box to ensure they manage to survive during this period.

What options do we have?

As mentioned earlier, education and entertainment are considered now basic components of life and it has continued to do so during this time. Since the consumers are still looking over the ways to get access to both, these industries are now forced to think out of the box.

Entertainment is now widely sought through the use of the internet on social media channels and Netflix has already experienced an increase in its application usage. So, most of the film distributors have to now find ways to earn money through online channels so that they can get maximum revenue even during the Pandemic times.

The education industry has already been finding ways to make its way through online communication channels. E-learning platforms and skill-based online courses were widely popular and now the traditional educational system is also forced to make use of these systems.

This means that people continue to look to access these. They themselves are forced to remain within their homes and adapt to the new kinds of lifestyle. It is just the medium of these industries that has to change to get them operational once again and there is no other option for them until the next few months.

We really hope that health experts are able to avert this situation as soon as possible and we can have the same kinds of get-togethers and learning opportunities. It is not what we would love to live by but precautionary measures are a necessity too during these times.

